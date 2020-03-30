Darien Nature Center takes coronavirus precautions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Darien Nature Center is providing virtual classes. The staff is up and running, working hard to keep the Nature Center curriculum accessible at home with professional support.

Their teaching staff is busy making the shift to online learning, and at the beginning of each week, they are sending parents modified lesson plans and home activities that correspond to what students from each program would be learning in class at the Nature Center.

Each teacher is staying connected with their students through video greetings, and their goal is to get better each week as they adapt from being with them outdoors to being socially distant on camera.

The building is closed to the public but Victoria Heyne has been caring for their resident animals daily, and they are all doing very well. In addition to being one of the animal caretakers, Victoria is also a program teacher, and summer camp director.