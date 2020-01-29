Darien Nature Center summer camp enrollment begins in February

The Darien Nature Center’s Summer Camp program will run for seven weeks, from June 22 to Aug. 7, for children ages 3 to 8. Each week will explore a different nature-inspired theme (such as Forest Friends, Adventures in Science, and Around the Campfire) and conclude with a performance on Fridays for families. Families may enroll à la carte by week.

Between Feb. 3 and 10, Members of the Nature Center can fill out a registration request form and pull a lottery number that will determine their place in a virtual line for enrollment. Registration will open online to the public at 9:30 AM on Friday, Feb. 14. For more information, visit dariennaturecenter.org/summer-camp.

Summer Camp Director Victoria Heyne says she’s developing a program that will enforce comfort and confidence in nature. “Our goal is to have fun while developing an appreciation for the landscape and animals around us,” Heyne says.

Not a member of the Nature Center? You can join online at dariennaturecenter.org/membership or call 203-655-7459. Unsure of your membership status? Email leah@dariennaturecenter.org for an update.