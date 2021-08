DARIEN — The Darien Nature Center has a new ruler of the roost.

Alex Domeyko, who previously worked for the Mill River Park Collaborative in Stamford, has been named the center’s new executive director, succeeding Leila Wetmore, who oversaw the organization’s strategic planning process in advance of the Nature Center’s 40th anniversary.

Domeyko has spent his educational and professional career focused on natural sciences, according to center Board President Alicia Sable, working in environmental research and outreach for more than a decade. Most recently, Domeyko was the associate director of volunteer Services at the Central Park Conservancy in New York City.

“We are thrilled to welcome Al Domeyko to the helm at the Darien Nature Center. Al’s deep commitment to the environment and his experience in nature-based programming will be tremendous assets as we launch our strategic plan,” Sable said. “He shares our vision and we are confident that he will help the Darien Nature Center build upon its strengths and provide even more programs and resources for nature lovers of all ages.”

Domeyko begins his new role this month.

“My passion will always remain in the spirit of bringing people together in meaningful ways, and Darien Nature Center has a wonderfully rich history of doing just that. I’m honored to carry its legacy forward to a bright, beautiful future in the outdoors,” Domeyko said.

“We look forward to introducing Al to the community in the coming months as the Nature Center fully re-opens to the public,” Sable added.

For more information about the center, visit www.dariennaturecenter.org.