Darien Nature Center holding first online art show

The Darien Nature Center is hosting its first online art show, which is also an online art exhibit that is titled "Virtually Yours," now through Dec. 18.

DARIEN — The Darien Nature Center is hosting “Virtually Yours,” an online art exhibit, now through Dec. 18. A portion of the art sale’s proceeds will benefit the Darien Nature Center.

The art show offers a selection of landscape or nature-inspired works from eight area artists including Betty Ball, Carol Bouyoucos, Donna Collins, Jane Cooper, Jen Greely, Cindy MacCollum, Stacey Schneider, and Deborah Weiss.

“We are so grateful to these artists, who will be donating 30 percent of their sales back to the Nature Center. Our December art show is always popular because people find that special gift, or something to freshen up their own walls,” said executive director Leila Wetmore.

“We can’t wait to be able to host shows and gather people at the Nature Center building again, but in the meantime, we are really excited about this solution,” Wetmore said.

All the artwork for sale can be seen on the Nature Center’s website, with the opportunity to schedule an in-person (but still socially-distant) visit to the building to see a particular piece or selection of works.

The Darien Nature Center provides nature programs for all ages that inspire passion and respect for the natural world through nature education, hands-on experiences with nature, and environmental action and stewardship.

The show can be viewed at dariennaturecenter.org/virtually-yours-art-show to view the exhibit. To arrange an in-person viewing call the Darien Nature Center at 203-655-7459.