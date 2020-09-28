Darien Nature Center begins reopening process

The Darien Nature Center's newest arrival - a baby rat named Everglade. The center hopes to start setting up visits with the animals by appointment this month.

Though the building is not yet open for visits, the Darien Nature Center’s preschool programs recently started in four fully-outdoor classrooms.

“It’s so wonderful to have the space and staff to run the nature classroom model,” said Leila Wetmore, executive director.

“Our building is still closed to the public. We are waiting to get a sense of our preschool traffic so that we do not encourage an overflow,” Wetmore said.

Wetmore said the Darien Nature Center expects to be open for animal visits by appointment later in the fall.

The Darien Nature Center is located in the heart of Darien’s Cherry Lawn Park. It boasts a state-of-the-art building designed to foster an interest in and respect for the natural world. The facility is home to a variety of animals, a grand exhibit gallery, a small theater, a library and several classrooms for nursery school programs. Campers and students can exploring the 27.5 acres of fields, pond, and trails that surround it.

For more information, visit dariennaturecenter.org.