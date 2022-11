The Museum of Darien, 45 Old Kings Highway North, is throwing an "outrageous" holiday party and art exhibit reception fundraiser at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, both open to the public.

The show, "Common Threads," is an abstract art show inspired by the museum's historic quilt collection and will feature fresh, colorful artwork in many media by the Concepts Group. It will feature artists Donna Collins, Carol Conze, Cate Leach, Pam Lindberg, Jane Lubin, Mary Manning, Karen Neems, Lisa Thoren, Meg Tweedy and Cynthia Whalen who have been collaborating for decades.

This will be their fourth show in the museum gallery. This year, three guest artists will join the group for the fundraiser, Amy Allen, the museum's executive director; Constance Kiermaier, the Concepts Group's founder; and Lori Leckliter, a conceptual artist.

The show plays with the theme of common threads, both literal and abstract. The historic quilts are reimagined in contemporary, lively art work. And common threads of thought, pattern and color weave through the artists' pieces.

But uncommon threads is the dress code for the festive reception and attire as outrageous as a crazy quilt is encouraged. A prize will be awarded for the most outrageous outfit. Cocktails and appetizers will be served, with catering provided by Carolyn’s Absolutely Fabulous Events.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 27. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Art is for sale, with 30 percent contributed to the museum.

Outrageous holiday party tickets cost $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.

RSVP for the Opening Holiday Party by visiting the Museum’s website at museumofdarien.org or by calling 203-655-9233.

Hindley Holiday Market returns

Hindley Elementary School will be hosting its second annual Holiday Market from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 inside the Hindley Elementary School with a mix of food, crafts and shopping.

Kids may enjoy cocoa, cookie decorating and crafts and can do some of their holiday shopping at the kids’ gift village. Parents may sip a complimentary coffee and shop at more than 15 local vendors offering jewelry, bags, children’s clothing and homemade food items, curated books from Barrett Bookstore and much more.



To add to the festivities, the Darien High School choir will sing a collection of holiday songs and there will be a special performance from the Dance on the DL’s 2400 crew.



Tickets are $10 per person ages 4 and up and will be available at the door. A percentage of the profit will be donated to Post 53.

DCA Thrift Shop holiday sale

The Darien Community Association is holding its annual Thrift Shop holiday sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the shop, 996 Post Road.

Available will be holiday trappings from Christmas wreaths and trees to lights ornaments, stocking stuffers and new toys to holiday housewares and gift cards.

For more information on the Thrift Shop, call 203-655-4552.

Mather Homestead Essay Contest for middle school students

The Mather Homestead, a historic home and museum in Darien, is holding an essay contest for grades six through eight answering the following question: “Why are the National Parks important to kids?”

Deadline is Dec. 5.

Essays should total no more than 500 words and should be submitted to MHessay@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16. Prizes will be awarded for one winner per grade.

More information is available at matherhomestead.org/essay-contest.

Celebrate 200 Years of 'A Visit from St. Nicholas'

Darien Library and Barrett Bookstore are celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of the classic holiday poem by clement C. Moore, "A Visit From St. Nicholas," with a special reading and discussion set for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the conference room of the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road.

Pamela McColl is the author of "'Twas the Night — The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem," and "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," a revised edition of the poem that drew international media attention in 2012.

McColl will discuss two centuries worth of winter cultural traditions and customs that Clement C. Moore drew upon to create the poem many have come to know verbatim.

Register at darienlibrary.org.

Birthday party raises money for physical therapy

More than 200 family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances of Freddie Tuccinardi gathered to celebrate his 40th birthday and raise money to support the physical therapy sessions for the Darien resident with cerebral palsy.

"This outpouring of support for my son warms my heart and makes a big impact on his life and ability to engage as a friend to all in the community," said Judy Tuccinardi, Freddie Tuccinardi's mother. "Over the years, our Darien friends and neighbors have hosted community pancake breakfasts, concerts and other events to equip our home with accessible features and technology to aid Freddie. We could not be more humbled or grateful for this 'village' that we call home."

The family gave special thanks to The Dad Bod Band for donating music, The Piedmont Club, local sponsors, local businesses and families that donated money, goods, services and time; and the volunteers, including event planners Meghan Vitti and Barbara Andrianus.

"You may have seen him working at Palmers and Ring’s End or buzzing around town as he navigates his wheelchair to his favorite locations such as Valvala’s Deli or the fire departments," his mother said. For those who would like more information about how to assist Freddie or to make a donation, she said, please visit Freddie’s GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/680f302a.

At Home In Darien annual meeting set

The Annual Meeting of At Home In Darien will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Darien Library Community Room, 1440 Post Road. The public is invited to attend.

The meeting will feature a panel discussion titled “Moving Forward in an Intergenerational Community.”

To register for the event, call 203-655-2227. Refreshments will be served and free transportation to and from the event is available for seniors.

At Home In Darien is a nonprofit whose mission is to help Darien seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes and the community as long as possible.

For more information, call 203-655-2227 or visit www.athomeindarien.org.