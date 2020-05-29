Darien May 2020 property transfers

This house at 88 Nearwater Lane was sold in May.

The following property transfers were recorded in Darien so far in May 202 by the town clerk.

80 Hoyt Street - Erica Tsai Ozanne to Christopher & Nicole Pulaski for $820,000. Appraised value of $729,200. Assessed value of $510,440.

153 Holmes Avenue - Edward Wartels to Michael Cortese & Ryan Maheu for $1,150,000. Appraised value of $897,800. Assessed value of $628,460.

88 Nearwater Lane - Patrick Robinson to Kyle & Elizabeth Keogh for $2,300,000. Appraised value of $ $2,283,400. Assessed value of $1,598,380.

51 Relihan Road - Bradford Mahaney to Reid Steadman for $1,700,000. Appraised value of $1,779,300. Assessed value of $1,245,510.

9 Midbrook Lane - Spencer & Sarah Lippman to Jason Fay & Courtney West for $1,270,000. Appraised value of $1,253,500. Assessed value of $877,450.

50 Middlesex Road - Mary Giacobbe to Erica & William Ozanne for $1,195,000. Appraised value of $739,500. Assessed value of $517,650.

29 Swifts Lane - Colin Dunne to Michael & Michaela Diverio for $2,850,000. Appraised value of $2,727,800. Assessed value of $1,909,460.

62 Stanton Road - Rafael Solis to Andrew & Meaghan Katz for $2,850,000. Appraised value of $3,113,600. Assessed value of $2,179,520.

64 Kensett Lane - Sun Homes Darien LLC to Cindy Horowitz & David Wan for $1,350,000. Appraised value of $991,100. Assessed value of $693,770.

6 Tory Hole Road - Brooks Chamberlin to Robert Laurence Jurdem & Jorie Waterman for $1,599,000. Appraised value of $1,504,500. Assessed value of $1,053,150.

253 Tokeneke Road - Sullivan Property Holdings LLC to Jake Berg for $800,000. Appraised value of $789,300. Assessed value of $552,510.

63 Kensett Lane - Sun Homes Darien II LLC to Melanie Granuzzo & Brandon Fried for $1,233,700. Appraised value of $991,100. Assessed value of $693,770.

10 Herman Avenue - Live Well 25 LLC to Matthew & Kelly Mineauxnigro for $1,400,000. Appraised value of $997,500. Assessed value of $698,250.

23 Chestnut Street - Matthew Cole to Kathryn Briggs for $1,300,000. Appraised value of $1,354,200. Assessed value of $947,940.