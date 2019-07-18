Darien Little League softball wins District 1 championship

Congratulations to the 8 to 10 Little League All-Stars — Caroline Baldwin, Kylie Best, Eve Christie, Emma Hamilton, Delilah Johnson, Teagan Josef, Vivian Knott, Lucy Millones, Isabelle Oefinger, Lilly Romanowski, Meredith Sharp, Caitlin Valji, Claire Willing and Bella Zawacki. The team beat New Canaan on Friday evening to clinch the District 1 Championship. They have now advanced to Sectionals.