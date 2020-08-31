Darien Library welcomes residents to sign up for card

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the nation’s public libraries highlight the value of a library card. In partnership with this national program, Darien Library is inviting residents, teachers, students, and individuals who work in Town to register for a library card and explore all of the educational, entertainment, and enrichment resources available to them.

Residents can now sign-up for a Darien Library card online at darienlibrary.org/signup and receive a temporary card giving access to thousands of digital items including e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, movies, music, and TV shows. All online registrants must present identification in person within a month of registering.

Darien Library is open for Express Services Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This includes borrowing books, audiobooks, movies and magazines; access to public computers for one 60-minute session per day; business services such as faxing, printing, copying, and scanning documents; and notaries by appointment. The Children’s Library is also open for visits by appointment.

Please visit darienlibrary.org to register for a card and for more details on express services.

To register for a Darien Library card, a person needs to be a resident of Darien, work in Town, or become a Friend of the Library through a donation of $300 dollars or more. In addition, cardholders from any library in the state may cross-register their card in Darien for library privileges. At the time of registration, Darien residents should bring proof of address and individuals who work in Town should bring a pay-stub or proof of employment.