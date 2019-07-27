Darien Library to welcome author Fiona Davis

The Darien Library invites the community to celebrate Summer Reading with bestselling author Fiona Davis includes a discussion of her new novel The Chelsea Girls. The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Louise Parker Berry Community Room. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Barrett Bookstore. Refreshments will be served.

Spanning from the 1940s to the 1960s, The Chelsea Girls deftly pulls back the curtain on the desperate political pressures of McCarthyism, the complicated bonds of female friendship, and the siren call of the uninhibited Chelsea Hotel.

Davis began her career in New York City as an actress, where she worked on Broadway, off-Broadway, and in regional theater. After getting a master's degree at Columbia Journalism School, she fell in love with writing, leapfrogging from editor to freelance journalist before finally settling down as an author of historical fiction. Fiona’s books have been translated into more than a dozen languages. She's a graduate of the College of William & Mary and is based in New York City.

Summer Reading at the Darien Library includes a celestial map game board, fun prizes for book lovers, and special events throughout the summer. Patrons can pick up their game maps at the Library’s Welcome Desk. Registration is not required and patrons can play as many times as they want. This year’s grand prize is a one-year family membership to the American Museum of Natural History.