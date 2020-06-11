Darien Library to start curbside pick-up Monday, offering a variety of Zoom programs

Darien Library will join a joint group of Fairfield County libraries that will begin curbside pick-up of books and other materials on June 15. These libraries include Darien, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Westport, and Weston.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries’ digital resources have been available 24/7 to the community, including e-Books, audiobooks, streaming music and movies, storytimes with favorite librarians, author talks, and more.

“We’ve received a wonderful response from the Darien community for the services our staff have provided while we have had to be closed. But we know our patrons are anxious to have access to books and DVDs again, and we’ve been planning how to do that, while at the same time assuring the health and safety of our staff and the community,” said Director Alan Kirk Gray.

Curbside pick-up includes books, audiobooks, and movies begins. Beginning Monday, residents should place a hold on their desired item and wait for the email to tell you the item(s) are available. Pick up is the next business day (Monday through Friday) between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick-up your items from the tent-covered tables in the courtyard. They will be in a bag with the resident’s name on it.

Returns will be accepted on Saturdays and Sundays. This will allow the returned items to sit in quarantine for three days so they can then be safely handled by staff. Items will be removed from your account after this three-day quarantine period. No late fines will incur.

Residents who have magazines, video games, or technology equipment to return to the Library should wait until the next stage of opening. The borrowing of magazines and technology gadgets will resume during the next phase of the Library's reopening.

Items not picked up within three days will be returned to the shelves.

If you need assistance, please call the Welcome Desk at 203-669-5239.

Upcoming programs at the Library

Register for all programs at darienlibrary.org.

Family bingo night

Don't miss out on Darien Library’s Family Bingo Night! Families with kids ages 5 and up can join us on June 18 at 6 p.m. on Zoom for this food themed edition of Bingo for all ages. Younger players are welcome to team up with another family member or turn this game into a family competition and play against the other people in your home.

Hollywood on Hollywood: How movies portray the movie business

Hollywood loves a good Hollywood story - even if the film exposes the industry’s cruel and unglamorous side. Join film historian Max Alvarez and Darien Library for this compelling multimedia lecture on how the moviemakers see themselves on screen. Among the films discussed are “Sunset Blvd.,” “Barton Fink,” “Trumbo,” “The Player,” and “Hail, Caesar!” Join us on June 18 at 7p.m. This event will take place on the Zoom platform.

Music with Marcus

Songs, stories, and dancing help young children the opportunity to develop rhythm skills as well as new ways of learning, growing, and socializing. Darien Library invites families with children ages 1 to 3 for an online music class with Marcus on June 23 at 11 a.m. The event will be hosted on Zoom.

Under the Sea storytime

Residents can dive into the spectacular world of sea life in this week's program with your favorite Darien Library librarians. Families with children ages birth to 5 can Zoom to sing, laugh, and explore digital storybooks in our virtual version of storytime. The Under the Sea storytime is on June 24 at 10:30 a.m.

London on Film: A Cinematic Tour

When London as a subject appears in the movies, it is either quaint, dangerous, swinging, or elegant. Darien Library hosts film historian Max Alvarez for a first-class voyage through cinema’s love/hate affair with Her Majesty’s capital. Join the exploration of London on June 25 at 7 p.m. This event will take place on the online Zoom platform.