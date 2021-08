The Darien Library is inviting unpaid family caregivers to a virtual event titled “AARP Virtual Caregiver Road Show for Connecticut Families” on Sept. 1.

The event begins at 7 p.m. People can register at darienlibrary.org/event/5073.

The program is part of the library’s monthly series titled “Begin With the End in Mind” which is held the first Wednseday of every month. The goal of the series is to help attendees and their loved ones learn how to properly plan for the end of life from the beginning to conclusion of the process.

The road show offers people tools and options to support caregivers in navigating the care for loved ones, and themselves. Attendess will gain an understanding of available resources, and care options, while learning how to stay informed about issues impacting family caregivers, and their care recipients.