Darien Library to hold Novel Tea fundraiser

Darien Library presents the fifth annual Novel Tea fundraiser featuring Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept. The luncheon will be held at Wee Burn Country Club on Wednesday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We look forward to having Lara Prescott who is touring with her first novel, The Secrets We Kept,” said Alex Eising, Development Chair for the Board of Trustees. “This is a gripping novel inspired by the true story of spies, the Cold War and Doctor Zhivago. You won’t want to miss this event!”

The Secrets We Kept was an instant New York Times Bestseller when it was published in September 2019, and it was also named a 2019 Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection.

Single tickets are currently on sale for $150. A limited number of Benefactor and Sponsor Tables are also still available. All Benefactor and Sponsor Table guests are invited to a private meet-and-greet reception with Lara Prescott, and will also receive a signed copy of The Secrets We Kept. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Barrett Bookstore.

There will also be a silent auction featuring items that can only be found at a Darien Library event. All funds raised from the Novel Tea will be dedicated to library resources, including new technology, purchasing new books and materials and supporting programs and guest speakers.

The Novel Tea is sponsored by The Wyper Family Author Fund, New Canaan/Darien Magazine, DR Bank and David Harvey Fine Jewelers. For tickets and more information visit https://www.darienlibrary.org/noveltea or contact the Darien Library Administrative Office at 203-669-5220.

About Lara Prescott

Lara Prescott received her MFA from the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas, Austin. She was previously an animal protection advocate and a political campaign operative. Her debut novel, The Secrets We Kept, was a 2019 Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection, and its first chapter won the 2016 Crazyhorse Fiction Prize. Her stories have appeared in The Southern Review, The Hudson Review, Crazyhorse, Day One, and Tin House Flash Fridays. She lives in Austin, Texas.