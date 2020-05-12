Darien Library to hold 126th anniversary virtual giving day May 27

Darien Library will celebrate their 126th Anniversary on May 27 by holding an annual giving day called “1894 Day.” The event will run from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on May 27. In honor of the library’s 126th Anniversary, their goal is to raise $126,000 in 24-hours.

All funds raised on 1894 Day will be dedicated directly to library resources. Darien Library is a true public-private partnership between the Town of Darien, which pays for salaries and operating expenses, and the Friends of the Library, who generously fund all of the books, audiobooks, e-Books, computers, technology, research databases, and its impressive range of cultural and entertainment programs.

The Library is asking the entire community for their support on May 27. There will also be special giveaways for every donor that day including Darien Library koozies, custom 1894 Day Vineyard Vines key fobs, and Darien Library waterproof outdoor blankets.

Donors may give online at any time on May 27 at darienlibrary.org/donate. For more information, please contact the Library’s Administrative Office at 203-669-5220.