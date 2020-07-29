Darien Library to celebrate director’s retirement Thursday

Alan Gray Alan Gray Photo: Darien Library / Contributed Photo Photo: Darien Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Library to celebrate director’s retirement Thursday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Thursday will be a bittersweet day at the Darien Library: There will be a retirement party for long-time director Alan Kirk Gray.

The celebration will take place July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library courtyard. Remarks will be made at 3 p.m. There will be ice cream.

For more, read here: Darien Library director to retire

To date, Gray’s replacement hasn’t been made yet.

His last day is July 31. According to Sally Ijams, head of knowledge and learning services, the library is completing its final round of interviews.

“We expect a decision in about two weeks or so,” Ijams said.

Caroline Mandler Lopez, the library’s associate director of operations, will serve as interim director.

Gray, a Darien resident, has worked at the library for 17 years, with six of those as its director.

sfox@Darientimes.com