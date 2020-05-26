Darien Library to begin curbside pick up in first reopening phase

The Darien Library The Darien Library Photo: The Darien Library Photo: The Darien Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Library to begin curbside pick up in first reopening phase 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A joint group of Fairfield County libraries announced on May 26 their plan to begin curbside pick-up of books and other materials on June 15. These Libraries include Darien, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Westport, and Weston.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries’ digital resources have been available 24/7 to the community, including e-Books, audiobooks, streaming music and movies, storytimes with favorite librarians, author talks, and more.

“We’ve received a wonderful response from the Darien community for the services our staff have provided while we have had to be closed. But we know our patrons are anxious to have access to books and DVDs again, and we’ve been planning how to do that, while at the same time assuring the health and safety of our staff and the community,” said Director Alan Kirk Gray.

The Library will release detailed plans on our website at darienlibrary.org/reopening when plans are complete and all approvals have been granted.

In the meantime, please continue to visit our website to enjoy our digital resources, services and programs.

“We look forward to beginning this first phase of the Library’s reopening,” the staff said.