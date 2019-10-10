Darien Library to begin HVAC work Friday

An HVAC project at the Darien Library begins Friday, Oct. 11. The project will replace many of the units in the HVAC system, adding air capacity and making the library building more comfortable year-round.

The project will begin this week and finish by the end of December. The library will provide regular updates on the project.

What does it mean for patrons?

For visitors of the library, it will mean an even more inviting environment in which to spend those hot summer days and cold winter nights. Due to the nature of the work, the library anticipates there will be less heat on the second level and mezzanine between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15.

Also, expect the noise level to be higher than usual on the second level and mezzanine.