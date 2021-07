DARIEN - Many people experience a connection to the dead that can only be described as a haunting.

“In Healing and Hauntings,” the Darien Library is presenting an opportunity on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. for attendees to share their experiences with the dead.

Led by Fred Dust, founder of Dust&Co, and Bailey Foote, an entrepreneur and end of life doula, the conversation will focus on the ways in which hauntings keep someone alive in peoples’ memories, bridge the physical world to the mystical, and reflect on the nature of consciousness and connectivity.

Using the methodology in his book that is titled “Making Conversation,” Dust has been working as the senior dialogue designer with The Rockefeller Foundation to explore the future of pressing global needs and with The Einhorn Collaborative and other foundations.

Dust is also a member of the faculty at the Esalen Institute.

Dust is also a former global managing partner at the international design firm, IDEO, who works with leaders, and change agents to unlock the creative potential of business, government, education, and philanthropic organizations.

Foote’s professional experience ranges from entrepreneurship, fashion, finance and healthcare. Foote also has more than six years of experience in strategy design and implementation. Foote has also worked in marketing and operations at startup companies and large international corporations, including to help build The Line, (Assembled Brands), where she oversaw the marketing department, and also co led the company’s e commerce department.

For the past two years, Foote’s focus has been about end-of-life care, which included training for the end of life doula role. Foote graduated from the Parsons School of Design with an graduate degree in strategic design. Foote explored modes of human centered end of life planning, and lowering barriers to conversations around death, and dying.

To register, visit darienlibrary.org/event/5175.