Darien Library offers One Book, One Community, and one monster

Darien Library is inviting the community in June to explore Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as part of their One Book One Community program. The town-wide read encourages the community to enjoy the same story and then participate in a shared exploration of the tale. The month of online activities is a way for the community to come together while remaining isolated. The program kicks off on June 1.

The classic tale of Frankenstein is a touchstone of popular culture and can be experienced in any way you choose: from a literary exploration with the guidance of Carroll Stenson, a journey through the music of horror movies with Gil Harel, or a search for meaning within the many film iterations with Max Alvarez. Or you can take it light and easy and just watch movies, read or listen to shorter adaptions, join a costume contest for kids, partake in a trivia night, and more. Further details about One Book One Community can be found at darienlibrary.org/oboc.

The first One Book One Community event is a discussion of music and horror on June 2 at 7 p.m., an online program. Musicologist and music theorist Dr. Gil Harel will discuss the ingredients which make music so effective at conveying horror.

From the pulsating strings in the shower scene of Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” to the intensifying grind of the “Jaws” theme, to more recent examples in shows such as “The Walking Dead” and “Stranger Things,” music has played a paramount role in the genre of horror. Register on the Library’s website at darienlibrary.org.