Darien Library launches virtual Novel Tea fundraiser

The Darien Library

DARIEN — Darien Library presents the fifth annual Novel Tea fundraiser featuring Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept. The event, previously scheduled for March of 2020, will now be held virtually Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“We can’t wait to relaunch this event virtually, and look forward to finally welcoming Lara Prescott,” said Alex Eising, development chairman for the Library Board of Trustees. “This is a gripping novel inspired by the true story of spies, the Cold War and Doctor Zhivago. You won’t want to miss it!”

The Secrets We Kept was a New York Times bestseller when it was published in September 2019, and it also was named a 2019 Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection.

Single tickets are currently on sale for $150. All attendees will pick up a boxed lunch at the Library prepared by Browne & Co. on the day of the event, as well as a complimentary Darien Library travel drink tumbler. Each attendee also will be automatically entered to win a diamond pendant necklace from David Harvey Jewelers.

All funds raised from the Novel Tea will be dedicated to library resources, including new technology, purchasing new books and materials, and supporting programs and guest speakers.

The Novel Tea is sponsored by The Wyper Family Author Fund, New Canaan/Darien Magazine, DR Bank, David Harvey Fine Jewelers, and Browne & Co.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.darienlibrary.org/novelteaor contact the Darien Library Administrative Office at 203-669-5220.