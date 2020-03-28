Darien Library is open online, offers ongoing services

Darien Library remains closed to protect the health and safety of the community and its staff in this difficult time.

Library staff are working from home to bring as many of their services online as possible. Some of these services are up and running already; others will be introduced over the next weeks. Alan Kirk Gray, Director of Darien Library, writes that the Library will reopen the building when it is safe to do so, following the guidance provided by local and state officials.

Darien residents may sign up online at darienlibrary.org for a Library card to gain access to an extensive collection of digital books, movies, magazines, music, research databases, and homework help for kids learning at home. The Library has temporarily raised the fine limit which prevented residents with a certain amount of fines from accessing the digital collection, so all residents with Library cards may borrow digital materials. Library cards that are due to expire soon have had their expiration date pushed back to June and will not expire while the Library is closed.

On-Going Services

For reference assistance, residents may email askus@darienlibrary.org or call 203-669-5236 service Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Voicemails will be returned as soon as possible.

The Library will continue to inform and delight email subscribers through its newsletters. Note to Shelf delivers book reviews and recommended lists on Mondays. The Children’s Library Bulletin provides activities and resources to keep children and teens busy and happy. This Week at Darien Library provides information about online Library activities as well as resources to entertain or enlighten. The Library will also continue to engage through social media, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Subscribe to Darien Library’s email newsletters on their website.

The popular tax preparation and assistance program has migrated online, and can be accessed at https://www.darienlibrary.org/tax-help.

In April, the Library will reopen its Book Matchmaker as a virtual service to help you find your next favorite book.

About Darien Library

Darien Library is a Library Journal five-Star Library, among the busiest in the state with over 1,300 people visiting on an average day and has the highest per capita circulation of items in Connecticut. The Library collection includes 125,000 books and 300 newspaper and magazine subscriptions. In addition, the Library presents over 1,500 public events annually, hosting a lineup of bestselling authors, technology classes, early literacy programs, and workshops for small business owners and entrepreneurs