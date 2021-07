DARIEN - The Darien Library is expanding its digital collection to include comic books, graphic novels and manga.

ComicsPlus will offer fans of superheroes, sci-fi adventures, and slice of life cartoons selections from major publishers such as Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW and TokyoPop.

Cardholders of the library may borrow an unlimited number of comics via the digital library’s website, or via the LibraryPass app for the Apple iOS i operating system and Android. Comics may also be downloaded on a computer, tablet or a phone for offline reading.

The Digital Library has two main collections - the Full Library, which contains all titles that are available via the Digital Library, and the Kids and Teens Collection, with only titles that are designated as suitable for children and teen readers.

Users can log in to the Digital Library with their library card from the library in the town. The Digital Library can also be accessed online at: darienlibrary.org/digital.

There are two main collections in the ComicsPlus library: the Full Library, which contains all titles available via ComicsPlus, and the Kids and Teens Collection, which contains only titles marked as suitable for children and teen readers. Users can log in with their Darien Library card.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com