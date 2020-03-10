Darien Library cancels all programs

After consulting with First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, the Darien Health Department, and the library Board, the Darien Library has decided to cancel all programs, effective immediately. This includes postponing the Novel Tea fundraiser. They will share updates for those attendees in the near future.

Discussion on the outbreak

On Friday, the library will film a discussion of the coronavirus outbreak between Dr. Asha K. Shah, the Associate Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, and David Knauf, the Darien Director of Health. The video will be posted on the library’s website at darienlibrary.org/coronavirus.

To receive a reminder on Friday with a link to the recording, sign up here.

You may submit your questions using this form.

Late Fines Suspended

Starting today and continuing until further notice, all late fines will be suspended.

Home-Bound Delivery

Staff will deliver books, movies, magazines, and audiobooks for home-bound Darien residents who cannot visit the library in person. Volunteers will deliver borrowed items to your home and will also return them to the library.

To request a delivery, call Pat at 203-669-5248.