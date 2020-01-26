Darien Library awarded five-stars in national recognition

Darien Library has been designated a five-Star library by Library Journal in The LJ Index of Public Library Service list of American’s Star Libraries 2019. This marks the library’s 12th time of being recognized as a Star library in the Index’s 12th year.

“A five-Star ranking by Library Journal is a recognition of how much the Darien community values and uses the Library. Out of more than 9,000 libraries nation-wide, only 85 are ranked at the top. That’s both a measure of Darien Library’s great staff and the overwhelming support of the community and our users. It’s also a spur for us to make sure we continue to provide great customer service every day,” said Alan Kirk Gray, Darien Library Director.

About the LJ Index

For the past twelve years, Library Journal has used data from the U.S.’s Institute of Museum and Library Services to determine which public library qualify for their Index. From the 6,333 libraries that qualified, 261 libraries were rated with stars from three to five.

Since The LJ Index requires libraries to meet six criteria, not all U.S. public libraries were in consideration. The libraries’ ranking on the Index is determined by the numbers of Wi-Fi sessions, “total circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, and public internet computer use” per capita and within a funding amount category says the LJ website.

More information about America’s Star Libraries 2019 can be found online at https://www.libraryjournal.com/?page=americas-star-libraries-2019.