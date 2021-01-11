Darien Library again earns national five-star rating

The Darien Library / Contributed photo

DARIEN—Darien Library received a five-star library rating from Library Journal in the annual review of U.S. public libraries. Darien Library is one of 10 libraries in its category and the only public library in the state of Connecticut to receive a five-Star rating. This marks the library’s 13th time being recognized as a star library in the Index’s 13th year.

“This honor is a direct reflection of the incredible work ethic, creativity, and commitment to hospitality that every staff member embodies at Darien Library. It is made possible through the support of the Town of Darien, our Friends, and our extraordinary community of users,” said Kiera Parrott, Darien Library Director.