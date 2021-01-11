Skip to main content
News

Darien Library again earns national five-star rating

The Darien Library

The Darien Library

The Darien Library / Contributed photo

DARIEN—Darien Library received a five-star library rating from Library Journal in the annual review of U.S. public libraries. Darien Library is one of 10 libraries in its category and the only public library in the state of Connecticut to receive a five-Star rating. This marks the library’s 13th time being recognized as a star library in the Index’s 13th year.

“This honor is a direct reflection of the incredible work ethic, creativity, and commitment to hospitality that every staff member embodies at Darien Library. It is made possible through the support of the Town of Darien, our Friends, and our extraordinary community of users,” said Kiera Parrott, Darien Library Director.

LJ’s Index is a national ranking system that compares U.S. public libraries across seven categories: physical circulation, circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance, public internet computer use, WiFi sessions, and electronic retrievals. The star ratings give an overall indication of how libraries across the nation compare to their peers.

Out of the 5,608 libraries that qualified this year, 262 were designated with star ratings from three to five. Darien Library was one of 85 libraries across the nation to earn five Stars.

“We are proud to once again be named a five-Star Library. This distinction highlights Darien Library’s remarkable return on investment and our standing as one of the finest public libraries in the nation,” added Parrott. “We remain committed to excellence in everything we do, from our collections and events to technology and outreach services.”