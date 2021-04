3 1 of 3 Darien Library / Contributed photos Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Darien Library / Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Ken Reiss, an author, who is also the historian at the Museum of Darien. is going to answer questions about what life was really like in Darien 200 years ago, April 15, at 7 p.m., as Reiss discusses his latest book titled: “Darien, 1820 — New Town, New Times.”

Reiss is also the author of the book titled: “The Story of Darien, Connecticut,” and has served on the Museum of Darien’s Board of Directors for many years, and as its president for four years.