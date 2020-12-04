Darien Library, League of Women Voters to host ‘Songs of Suffragists’ screening

The Darien Library and the League of Women Voters of Darien will sponsor a virtual program and showing of the film, “Songs of the Suffragists ” on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The 28-minute video examines the history of feminism through lyrics from 1850 - 2020. It will be followed by a moderated discussion of important issues raised in the film. Registration information is at DarienLibrary.org.

With the struggle for passage of the Nineteenth Amendment as a framework , “Songs of the Suffragists” uses music and narrative to present a historical timeline of the impact of a society’s culture on advancing social change. The film suggests that it is a society’s cultural message, as displayed in music, art and theater that must accompany legislative change, if new laws are to be fully supported by the public.

“Songs of the Suffragists” was compiled by the League of Women Voters of Berkeley Heights , New Providence and Summit , New Jersey. Long time Darien LWV member Ann Ferris’ daughter Susan Ferris Rights was instrumental in creating and promoting the program.

For more information on the League of Women Voters visit lwvdarien.org.