The Darien Library, and Barrett Bookstore are welcoming authors Harlan Coben, and John Grisham for an evening of conversation about Coben’s latest book, “Win,” March 22 at 7 p.m.

“Win” centers around an American blue blood, Windsor Horne Lockwood III—“Win”—who is determined to solve a set of cold cases that have baffled the FBI for decades.