Darien Library, Barrett Bookstore hosting three culinary legends

The Darien Library and the Barrett Bookstore are going to host three culinary legends during a virtual event Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Melissa Clark, Jacques Pépin and Deb Perelman will discuss their current work and reflect on what it means to feed a family, especially during these unprecedented times. They will also answer questions from the audience.

“We’re very excited to kick off the holiday cooking season with three culinary geniuses on November 18th,” the Head of User Experience Amanda Goodman said in an e-mail to the Darien Times.

Register on the library’s website at: darienlibrary.org/events.

About Melissa Clark

Clark is staff reporter for The New York Times Food section, where she writes the popular column “A Good Appetite” and appears in a weekly cooking video series. Her work has been honored with awards by the James Beard Foundation and IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals), and has been selected for the Best Food Writing series. Clark is a regular guest on the TV shows, the “Today Show” and “Rachael Ray.” She will be featuring her two latest books, “Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France” and “Kid in the Kitchen.”

About Jacques Pépin

Pépin is the winner of 16 James Beard Awards and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. He is the author of 29 cookbooks including “A Grandfather’s Lessons,” “Jacques Pépin Heart & Soul in the Kitchen,” and “Essential Pépin.” He has starred in 12 acclaimed PBS cooking series and was awarded France’s highest distinction, the Legion of Honor. Pepin will be featuring his newest cookbook, “Quick & Simple,” at the event.

About Deb Perelman

Perelman is a self-taught home cook, photographer, and the creator of the website SmittenKitchen.com. She is the author of The New York Times bestselling cookbooks “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook” and “Smitten Kitchen Every Day,” and is currently working on her third. Perelman has written for Bon Appetit, Martha Stewart Living, Parenting, and NPR. Perelman lives in New York City with her husband and their two children.

The library is located at 1441 Post Road in Darien.

The Barrett Bookstore is at 6 Corbin Drive, also in Darien.