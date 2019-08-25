Darien League of Women Voters kicks off year with ‘Fight like a Mother’ event

The League of Women Voters of Darien is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the LWV with a speaker series featuring women using their power to bring about change in our society. The anniversary celebration kicks off in September when the LWV of Darien welcomes Shannon Watts, Founder of Mom’s Demand Action and author of Fight Like a Mother.

The event is on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Wee Burn Country Club, 410 Hollow Tree Ridge Road. The 11 a.m. welcome will be followed by lunch and Watts speaking.

Shannon Watts shares her story of how one mother’s cry for action started a national movement to fight some of the richest and most powerful people in America: the gun lobby. Along with her observations and wisdom, Shannon shares moving messages of perseverance, courage, and compassion, and outlines the core mantras and principles that Moms Demand Action has used to battle the NRA and the intimidating tactics they employ to prevent gun safety progress. Bringing activism into the everyday, Fight Like a Mother will inspire anyone motivated to work for change and channel their values into action.

Send check for $75 luncheon and speaker program/ $100 luncheon, speaker program and copy of Fight Like a Mother in advance to: Evonne Klein, 19 Saltbox Lane Darien, CT 06820

Or pay online:

Please click on this link to make a payment with a debit, credit card or Paypal account. You can then proceed to checkout. Select payment type and click on “Pay Now.”