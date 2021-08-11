Darien Land Trust celebrating 65th anniversary with Farm to Table Dinner

DARIEN - Waterbury Field in Darien will once again come alive with cocktails on the grass, an elegant dinner at long tables under twinkling lights and dancing to live music by the local band Barnstorm as the Darien Land Trust celebrates its 65th anniversary at the nonprofit organization’s Farm to Table Dinner on Aug. 28.

A signature cocktail along with farm fresh hors d’oeuvres will start the event at 6 p.m. at the field. A three-course dinner with summer harvest fare from Copper Cricket Events will then be served on long tables outdoors at 7 p.m.