Darien Land Trust celebrating 65th anniversary with Farm to Table Dinner

Waterbury Field in Darien is once again going to come alive with cocktails on the grass, an elegant dinner at long tables under twinkling lights, and dancing to live music by the local band Barnstorm as the Darien Land Trust celebrates its 65th Anniversary at the non-profit organization's Farm to Table Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 28.
DARIEN - Waterbury Field in Darien will once again come alive with cocktails on the grass, an elegant dinner at long tables under twinkling lights and dancing to live music by the local band Barnstorm as the Darien Land Trust celebrates its 65th anniversary at the nonprofit organization’s Farm to Table Dinner on Aug. 28.

A signature cocktail along with farm fresh hors d’oeuvres will start the event at 6 p.m. at the field. A three-course dinner with summer harvest fare from Copper Cricket Events will then be served on long tables outdoors at 7 p.m.

Wines selected to pair with the menu will be available for purchase from local wine expert Justin Miller, who is also the owner of the business Craftbottlz in New Canaan.

Ticket buyers will receive an advance preview of the Land Trust’s silent auction, which includes items such as an antique blue stone bench with a personalized inscription and a private wine tasting event for 20 at the O’Brien Barn at Mather Meadows, courtesy of Darien Land Trust Co-President John O’Brien.

For 65 years, the Land Trust has worked to permanently preserve 220 acres of open space and improve the environmental quality of the land, and adjacent waterways, maintaining the rural character of the town.

The Land Trust receives land through a combination of gifts from property owners, and the direct purchase payment method. Waterbury Field was preserved through a combination of gifts from the Joslin Family, and direct purchase in 2008. Once the land is under protection, active stewardship begins.

Numerous businesses have lent their support to the Land Trust as sponsors of the Farm to Table Dinner, led by first time Guardian Sponsor DR Bank. Preservationist sponsors include Baywater Properties, Brown Harris Stevens, Compass Real Estate, Cross Private Client Insurance, Pure Insurance, the Residence at Selleck’s Woods and the Ring’s End lumber store.

Conservator sponsors include Bartlett Tree Experts, the BMW car dealership, David Harvey Jewelers, Houlihan Lawrence, Land Rover Darien, Lawley Insurance, Nielson’s Florist, the Norwalk Veterinary Hospital, Tyton Partners and William Pitt Sotheby’s Realty. The Land Trust has also received the support of the Wee Burn Country Club in the town, PesTecs, Bribón Tequila and the Two Roads Brewing Company.

Visit darienlandtrust.org to purchase tickets for the event.