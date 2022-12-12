One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him. Mollie Hersh Dec. 12, 2022 Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 10:05 a.m.
1 of6 Dan Guller holds a Pride flag before leaving his home on his way to Darien Town Hal in Darien, Conn., on Friday December 9, 2022. Guller has been walking the 2-mile round trip carrying a Pride flag in protest of town hall's flag policy and as part of the Trevor Project's 40 Meaningful Miles in December challenge. Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6 Friends join with Dan Guller, right, to walk to Darien Town Hal in Darien, Conn., on Friday December 9, 2022. With Guller is Ann Reed, Julie Hill and her daughter Livie Punishill. Guller has been walking the 2-mile round trip carrying a Pride flag in protest of town hall's flag policy and as part of the Trevor Project's 40 Meaningful Miles in December challenge. Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Dan Guller walks with a Pride flag along Maple Street on his way to Darien Town Hal in Darien, Conn., on Friday December 9, 2022. Guller has been walking the 2-mile round trip carrying a Pride flag in protest of town hall's flag policy and as part of the Trevor Project's 40 Meaningful Miles in December challenge. Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6 Dan Guller walks with a Pride flag with a few friends along Maple Street on his way to Darien Town Hal in Darien, Conn., on Friday December 9, 2022. Guller has been walking the 2-mile round trip carrying a Pride flag in protest of town hall's flag policy and as part of the Trevor Project's 40 Meaningful Miles in December challenge. Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall.
The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest against the Board of Selectmen's
new policy prohibiting official displays of non-government flags on town property, including town hall; and it's part of the Trevor Project’s 40 Meaningful Miles in December Challenge to draw attention to LGBTQ youth.