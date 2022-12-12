One Darien man began walking 40 miles to protest the town's flag policy. Others are joining him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After getting his son to school on Friday morning, Dan Guller returned home to pick up his Pride flag and begin his new morning routine for the month: the two-mile round trip walk to Darien Town Hall.

The reason for the walk is two-fold: It's a protest against the Board of Selectmen's new policy prohibiting official displays of non-government flags on town property, including town hall; and it's part of the Trevor Project’s 40 Meaningful Miles in December Challenge to draw attention to LGBTQ youth.

Through December, Guller, chair of the Darien Pride committee, plans to tally up 40 miles of walking as part of the challenge. The number 40 represents the Trevor Project’s research that shows having one accepting adult in a young LGBTQ person’s life can reduce the risk of suicide by 40 percent.

After the late November Selectmen's vote, Guller said he spent most of Thanksgiving week debating how he could protest, and decided to combine that with a suggestion that he take part in the Trevor Project challenge.

“Since I live about a mile from town hall, I decided I would walk to and from town hall, two miles each day for 20 days carrying a Pride flag because our town government has shown that they are not willing to stand up for our queer youth, and so I will,” Guller said.

Nearly every morning, Guller walks with a Pride flag held aloft as he logs his two miles, filming video in front of the town hall flagpoles on Facebook live with every trip.

Guller said he isn’t doing the walk for himself and doesn’t consider himself a “victim of this new policy;” he is more concerned with speaking up for LGBTQ youth of Darien who may not have supportive adults in their lives.

“There are a lot of kids in this town who are struggling,” Guller said. “There’s been a lot of talk about mental health and the importance of mental health for our kids. I don’t know why that shouldn’t count for LGBTQ kids as well.”

While Guller began his morning walks alone, he's had company over the past few days, which he said was a welcome surprise.

“I really just anticipated this being my thing,” he said. “People would just see this guy walking and carrying a Pride flag and wonder what it’s about, maybe find out what our town government has done. But having the support is really meaningful.”

Residents Ann Reed and Julie Hill have joined Guller for several walks, Reed as the first person to suggest Guller take on the 40 mile challenge and Hill walking the challenge herself.

The newest member to join was Hill’s daughter Livie Punishill, back home from her first semester at the University of Richmond and celebrating her 18th birthday walking in the freezing cold.

“It kind of suits me, honestly,” she said. “This is not a story where if I told it to anyone, they’d be surprised.”

Punishill said she became more involved in activism over the past year after witnessing what she described as hateful incidents while she was a student at Darien High School. She began speaking out at government meetings and eventually become one of the first student representatives on the Darien Board of Education.

“There are views that are held by a lot of the people in this town, and it trickles down into their kids,” Punishill said. “As a member of the queer community watching that happen… it was very discouraging to see that kids were taking on the views of their parents, but I understood where it was coming from. Going to the government and going to the older generations and the parents was going to the source.”

She said that having support from the government, including flying the Pride flag at town hall, would make it clear that the government stands in solidarity with marginalized communities in Darien.

“Having that show of government support would be really important to people growing up in the town now because they do pay attention to this and they do internalize it, even if they don’t realize they do,” she said.

Hill said she was thrilled to commemorate her daughter’s 18th birthday by walking alongside her.

“Watching her and her journey, and seeing her become an activist and have a voice has inspired me to do the same,” Hill said.

On Sunday morning, Guller celebrated the halfway mark of the challenge, joined by several residents and state Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk.

“The Pride flag represents this community, represents openness, represents diversity, inclusion, respect for folks,” said Duff, who represents Norwalk and Darien. “I appreciate, Dan, what you’re doing and everybody who is here walking.”

Guller said it was wonderful to have company and have people join him in supporting LGBTQ youth in Darien.

“I think if one person can get three other people just to walk with him on a freezing cold December day, I think that says that anyone in this community who needs support, there are people out here who are willing to support you, even if our government will not,” he said.

Even beyond the show of support, Guller said it was nice to talk to people outside the confines of a meeting and enjoy a morning walk. He said anyone is welcome to join him.

“It doesn’t matter your politics, it doesn’t matter if you have queer kids or not, it doesn’t matter what your life is,” Guller said. “I would love to chat with anyone along this nice two-mile walk.”