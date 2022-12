This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — After five and a half years with the Darien Police Department, K-9 Kenny has earned a happy retirement from the force.

The 9-year-old Labrador retriever worked his final patrol shift at the end of November, retiring in his early 60s in dog years.

Named for fallen Darien police officer Kenneth Bateman Jr., Kenny joined the department in June 2017, paired with handler Officer Leslie Silva. Silva and Kenny were certified by both the Connecticut Police Work Dog Association and the North American Police Work Dog Association.

In his time with the department, Kenny assisted in more than 100 narcotics investigations in Darien and neighboring communities, as well as working with state and federal authorities.

Kenny was also a frequent guest at community events such as “Coffee with a Cop.”

Silva called Kenny “her best friend” after so many years of training, working and spending quality time together on the road in the police car.

“Being a part of the K-9 unit was something I always wanted to do,” Silva said. “He's been awesome since we started working together.”

Kenny will spend well-earned retirement at home with Silva, where she said he has been adjusting well to his off-duty life of relaxation and Pup-Peronis, his favorite kind of treat.

“Now that he's retired, he's a part of the family, so it's been a nice transition for him and for me,” she said. “He gets to eat cookies and treats all day. He gets to hang out with me and my son and gets to just be a dog and not have a job to do.”

Kenny is Silva’s last K-9 partner now that she has been promoted from officer to detective.

“Being able to transition from the road and K-9 handler to now being (a) detective is something I'm really looking forward to,” Silva said, although the change is bittersweet.

“I will miss Kenny when I'm at work,” she said.