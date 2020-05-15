Darien Junior Football League offering register now, pay later option

DJFL DJFL Photo: COntributed Photo: COntributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Junior Football League offering register now, pay later option 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Many parents have been holding off on registration for fall football (and other sports) due to uncertainty if there will be a season and not wanting to have their money tied up with the possibility of partial refunds if the season is canceled.

The Darien Junior Football Leage has taken the initiative to change our registration policy for this year. Parents may register now and payment will be differed until late July at which time we hope to have further clarity on what Fall sports will look like. There will be no late fees up too July 31 this year as well. If parents have registered and payed and the season is canceled they will receive 100% refunds. If the season is truncated pro-rated refunds will be given.

“This way families may feel safe registering without worrying about their money being tied up and the DJFL can prepare for the season by organizing teams, coaches and schedules,” said Chris Harwick.

For more info or to register, visit http://www.djfl.org/.