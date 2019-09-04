Darien Jeep stolen after left unlocked, keys inside at train station

A jeep was stolen after it was parked at the Noroton Heights train station and left unlocked with keys inside.

On Aug. 26, at about 8 p.m., Darien police responded to Noroton Heights train station for a report of a stolen car. The owner said he had parked his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the train station lot at about 6:30 a.m. and it was gone upon his return at 7:45 p.m.

The owner said he had left the jeep unocked with the keys inside.