Susan Shultz

DARIEN - The cost of back-to-school supplies can be a burden on families that are already struggling - particularly those families with multiple school-aged children.

To help these families, Darien Human Services will once again be assisting with back-to-school shopping, according to department Director Ali Ramsteck, but this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the department will be providing at-risk residents with gift cards to Target instead of actual school supplies.