Darien Human Services reminds town of call list

The staff of Darien Human Services keeps a list of seniors and disabled individuals to contact prior to a storm or townwide emergency to provide reassurance and peace of mind. Staff will also inform residents of resources available in the community such as Emergency Shelters and Cooling Centers when necessary. If you are a Darien resident and would like to have your name added to the Emergency Call List, call Human Services at 203-656-7328. More information is also available on the town website: http://www.darienct.gov/content/28025/28555/default.aspx