Darien Human Services receives $1,400 from gift card exchange

From left, Ali Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Services, is receiving donations of free gift certificates that have been donated through Rescue Main Street Darien, a gift card swap created by teen Sophie Curtis, right. less From left, Ali Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Services, is receiving donations of free gift certificates that have been donated through Rescue Main Street Darien, a gift card swap created by teen Sophie ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Human Services receives $1,400 from gift card exchange 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Families who are in need in Darien will be benefiting by the efforts of 14-year-old Sophie Curtis.

Through a gift certificate swap Sophie created in April called Rescue Main Street Darien, about $1,400 in gift certificates have been donated to Darien’s Human Services department.

The donated gift cards were those that were purchased as part of the exchange, and instead of picking up another gift card in return, they suggested Sophie donate their card to those in need.

“We plan on distributing them to some of the families we work with who are financially struggling,” said Ali Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Services.

“Sophie is such an impressive young lady. I told her she can have my job in 20 years,” Ramsteck chuckled.

The Darien Human Services Department, located inside Town Hall, provides a wide variety of services including supportive counseling, assessment for benefits and program eligibility, as well as case management for any Darien resident.

In addition, the staff provides crisis intervention, assistance with mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence issues, as well as emergency financial assistance.

For more information on Darien Human Services, visit the Town of Darien’s website at darienct.gov, and click on “Department of Human Services.”

Free raffle at The Royle

Additionally, when residents move into the new senior housing complex in town, called The Royle at Darien, the Darien Human Services department would like to have a free raffle with some of the leftover gift cards.

“This way, new and returning residents can enjoy a treat shopping at some of our local businesses,” Ramsteck said.

The Royle at Darien, at 719 Boston Post Road, is a senior affordable housing complex that was originally the site of Royle Elementary School. Construction is expected to be complete this summer.

