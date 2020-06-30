Darien Human Services here to help, accepting donations

During these challenging times, Darien Human Services is still available to assist those in need and will continue to be open by appointment only during the summer months. The department offers a number of services for those facing financial hardship and can refer clients to other local, state, and national resources.

The department is also available to seniors and continue to work closely with Town Officials, Department of Health, and the staff of Senior Programs and At Home in Darien to meet the needs of most vulnerable residents.

There has been some interest in donations to help financially struggling families in Darien. The department welcomes gift cards to grocery stores (Stop and Shop, Palmers, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Shop Rite). Monetary donations are always appreciated as well. Our office is located in Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, and Room 109. During the summer, the department is open Monday through Thursday 8 to 5:15 p.m. The office is closed on Fridays. For more information, please go to www.darienct.gov. To schedule an appointment, please call 203-656-7328 or email Ali Ramsteck, Director, aramsteck@darienct.gov.