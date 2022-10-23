A self-storage unit for wine? Darien storage facility sees untapped market in affluent Fairfield County.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — In the same space you can stash your belongings, Fairfield County residents can now keep their luxury wine collections in their own self-storage unit.

On Friday, Darien storage facility Hollow Tree Self Storage celebrated the grand opening of its new subterranean wine vault and tasting room under its storage facilities.

Having previously built wine cellars for homeowners, John Hertz, one of the four owners of Hollow Tree, saw a demand and opportunity for high-end and accessible wine storage facilities that could meet various needs from luxury collectors to local distributors.

In 2020, Connecticut was ranked eighth for wine consumption per capita within U.S. states and the District of Columbia, according to the market and consumer data company Statista.

“What research we did found that many of these facilities were full, so there is a need for them,” Hertz said. “There [are] none that we know of in Fairfield County, or certainly within our rental rate.”

Starting at $60 per month, Fairfield County residents can store their wines in a secure locker unit best sized for their collections.

Unlike other wine storage options, general manager Maria Hernandez said the benefit of self-storage means having constant access to the collection.

“Here, you can actually visit your collection, you can come in and grab whatever bottle you want to grab without having to wait for them to come to you.”

Unit sizes can go anywhere between 100 cubic feet for a small collection and 1,300 cubic feet, able to fit over 5,000 bottles of wine and ideal for a distributor or restaurant looking to store large pallets of wine.

By offering multiple sizes, Hertz said clients will have more flexibility to expand their collections or easily remove cases for transportation or sale.

“They can start with 200 bottles and go up to 2,000 and they only need to rent the amount of space that they need for those purchases,” Hertz said.

Since opening in late July, Hollow Tree has currently rented 15 percent of its variously sized 88 units. Hernandez expects the vault to eventually expand to around 170 units once the business has a better idea of what units are the most in demand.

Designs for the vault were done in partnership with consultant Bruce Nichols, owner of The Wine Store in Naples, Florida who specializes in wine storage and cellar management.

The space is climate-controlled to rest at 55 degrees and 75 percent humidity, within the ideal conditions to preserve wine. Underground storage also prevents any UV light from affecting the wine’s quality.

Hernandez said some collectors can be especially particular about the conditions even when selecting a unit, having guided at least one customer throughout the entire 5,000-square-foot vault before selecting a space.

In the event of a power outage or severe weather emergency, the wine vault has a backup generator to protect the wines, offering “peace of mind” for their clientele, Hernandez said.

Choosing self-storage over a home wine cellar could also be a significant benefit for those looking to minimize spending. According to Hertz, an average home wine cellar costs as much as $30,000 to $50,000 to build along with maintenance costs for climate control.

The vault also contains a conference space — open to anything from formal meetings to a spontaneous wine tasting — that is complimentary for clients and available for a rental fee to outside individuals.

“[Customers] may get together informally to use it sort of like a like a club-like atmosphere,” Hertz said. “We will, from time to time bring in some sommeliers to promote their wines for the benefit of our customers and the community at large.”

Hertz also wanted to make the space available free of charge to nonprofits who may not have their own meeting spaces.

Hernandez hopes wine-tasting events can become a regular occasion and showcase local businesses, from small distributors and liquor stores to cheese purveyors.

“It'll be nice to kind of partner and do events together and be able to highlight local businesses as well to our tenants that wouldn't otherwise maybe have knowledge of it,” Hernandez said. “Being a small business, we like to support each other and support the community.”