A self-storage unit for wine? Darien storage facility sees untapped market in affluent Fairfield County.
Mollie Hersh
DARIEN — In the same space you can stash your belongings, Fairfield County residents can now keep their luxury wine collections in their own self-storage unit.
On Friday, Darien storage facility Hollow Tree Self Storage celebrated the grand opening of its new subterranean wine vault and tasting room under its storage facilities.