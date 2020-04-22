Darien Historical Society offers virtual tour, asks community to share pandemic images

Darien Historical Society is offering a second episode of “Our Favorite Things” virtual tour.

Executive Director Maggie McIntire talks about the Scofield Inn Sign and explains how this artifact reflects this community’s unique experience in the Revolutionary War. Also, two of our cherished 18th Century Samplers provide a glimpse into the lives of two young girls.

Help the Darien Historical Society make history

Do you have a photo, drawing or video that illustrates daily life in Darien during the Covid-19 crisis?

If so, please consider sharing them with the Darien Historical Society as part of its “Bringing History Home” project.

The images may be shared with the community intermittently, and eventually they will be stored in the Museum’s digital archive, so that future historians can understand the community’s experience during this time.

“These are unprecedented times, and while it’s our mission to dig into our past, we also need to gather information on our lives today, so we can tell our story to future generations,” said Robert J. Pascal, Jr., president of the Society’s board of directors.

To document the past, historians use photos, videos, artwork, artifacts and even diary entries to help recreate moments in time. By putting that information into a larger

context, it helps make connections to the past, said Executive Director Maggie McIntire.

“In Great Britain during World War II, officials asked residents to keep personal journals, and today those items are an invaluable tool for understanding the experience of the war,” McIntire said.

McIntire said any information that can be shared in a digital format and conveys an experience from the current crisis will be considered. A brief description, name and age of the sender should be included.

“Even children’s drawings are a wonderful window into a community’s shared experience,” McIntire said. “In fact, quite often, those items are the most poignant.”

Please email us at info@darienhistorical.org, and include your name, age and a brief description.