Darien Historical Society creates virtual tour

Who was responsible for Darien becoming a town 200 years ago?

Where was Middlesex Parish?

Find out those answers and more by taking a virtual tour of the Darien Historical Society.

In the face of being strongly encouraged to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations and nonprofits in town are getting creative and providing virtual ways for the public to connect.

“Since you can't come to us, we're coming to you!” said Darien Historical Society’s Executive Director Maggie McIntire.

In the four-minute tour created by the Historical Society’s board of directors and staff, McIntire shares some of her favorite museum artifacts.

Click here to watch the tour. For more information on the Darien Historical Society, visit darienhistorical.org.

Another Darien nonprofit that has created a virtual tour is the Mather Homestead. Look for a full story on this to come in next week’s issue of The Darien Times.

