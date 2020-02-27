Darien High to host annual jazz festival in March

Members of the DHS Jazz Ensemble performing at the Sweet Night of Jazz Members of the DHS Jazz Ensemble performing at the Sweet Night of Jazz Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien High to host annual jazz festival in March 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien High School will host its seventh annual jazz jamboree on March 6 at 4 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Thirteen area and New York high school ensembles will be competing. Admission is five dollars.

The award-winning Darien High School jazz ensemble will be performing to close the evening.

This year, through the generosity of Darien’s own Gerry and Franca Mulligan Foundation, the award to the outstanding soloist of the competition will be the Gerry Mulligan Award. Gerry Mulligan is considered an all-time jazz legend as both a musician and composer.

The Darien High School jazz ensemble is conducted by Jonathan Grauer.