DARIEN — A Darien teenager who died Saturday was remembered as a stronghold in the hockey community and a “light” in his friends’ lives.

With the creation of a memorial fund in his name, those close to the teen hope to “bring awareness and support to at-risk youth in their most critical moments of need,” according to a GoFundMe posted Tuesday by the teen’s father.

Hayden Thorsen, 16, was a sophomore at Darien High School who played goalie for the Junior Rangers in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association, according to an obituary posted Tuesday by Lawrence Funeral Home. He died Saturday.

“He lived and was loved larger than life, more than any words can tell,” his obituary says.

Thorsen, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., attended the Packer Collegiate Institute through seventh grade and played club hockey with the New Jersey Titans and the New Jersey Colonials, competing in the 2020-21 National Championships, his obituary says.

This year, he was looking forward to attending and playing for the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., where he would concurrently play for the Boston Junior Eagles, his obituary says.

A “natural leader,” he was also someone who balanced the love of the game with a large circle of friends, his obituary said.

“While hockey was a central aspect of Hayden’s life, it was the camaraderie and friendships he formed around the game, in school and beyond that truly defined Hayden’s life,” his obituary says. “Well beyond any rink or classroom, Hayden was a light in the lives of so many from peers to parents, teachers to coaches.”

A member of the Darien community for a short period of time, his impact will be long-remembered, his obituary said.

“He’s someone his peers and adults alike enjoyed interacting with, wise and understanding well beyond his years,” his obituary says. “He was surrounded by an astonishingly good and strong group of friends here in Darien and inside every rink across the country and beyond.”

Thorsen is survived by his parents, his sister, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family is planning a service for 1 p.m. Thursday at Noroton Presbyterian Church.

A GoFundMe posted Tuesday by his father Rob Thorsen was named The Hayden Cole Thorsen Memorial Fund, which organizers said will “create a legacy for Hayden and allow that spirit to continue to make a positive, life-affirming impact on the youth of our communities.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $75,000.

“While Hayden was a member of our collective communities for a seemingly short period of time, his life and impact will be remembered and felt forever for those lucky enough to know him and now for so many more through his memorial fund,” his obituary said.