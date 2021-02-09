Darien High teachers get Valentine's Day appreciation Staff Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 3:19 p.m.
The Darien High School Parents Association surprised teachers and staff with a little pre-Valentine’s Day love and appreciation this week! Gift bags containing a thank you note, a Darien Chamber of Commerce town-wide gift certificate for use at a participating local business, and candies were safely distributed to DHS faculty and staff to show gratitude for all their work and dedication -- especially during these challenging times.
The Darien High School Parents Association surprised teachers and staff with a little pre-Valentine’s Day love and appreciation this week.
Gift bags containing a thank you note, a Darien Chamber of Commerce town-wide gift certificate for use at a participating local business, and candies were safely distributed to DHS faculty and staff to show gratitude for all their work and dedication — especially during these challenging times.