Darien High teachers get Valentine's Day appreciation

Staff
6

The Darien High School Parents Association surprised teachers and staff with a little pre-Valentine’s Day love and appreciation this week.

Gift bags containing a thank you note, a Darien Chamber of Commerce town-wide gift certificate for use at a participating local business, and candies were safely distributed to DHS faculty and staff to show gratitude for all their work and dedication — especially during these challenging times.