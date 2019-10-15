Darien High students commended by National Merit Scholarship program

Commended Commended Photo: Darien Schools Photo: Darien Schools Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien High students commended by National Merit Scholarship program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien High School Principal, Ellen Dunn recently that the following 28 students have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program: Colin Adams, James Armstrong (missing from photo), Samuel Cragin, Kimberley Ekern, Skylar Ford, Will Harmon, Alexander Hu, Benjamin Huffman, Riya Krishnan, Jackson Leone, Kerry McDermott, John McGovern (missing from photo), Payton Miller, Aria Muchhal, Maya Nalawade, Nisha Nalawade, Catherine O’Connor, Declan O’Mara, Ashwini Patel, Sophia Perkins, Nadejda Radoulov, Aleevelu Raparti, Theodore Roberts, Anika Satish, Meghan Shaughnessy, Isabelle Smith, Mia Sparks, Marina Stefanoni.

Mrs. Dunn presented each of these scholastically talented seniors with a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.