Darien High students blast hate incidents, say they should 'be able to escape hatred' while at school

DARIEN — Concerned students, parents and residents shared their experiences of facing discrimination at Darien High School and called on the town to take a stronger position against incidents of hate during a school board meeting last week.
Several students spoke to Board of Education members during an Oct. 12 meeting about how recent racist, misogynistic and anti-Semitic incidents at DHS have made them feel marginalized. Students also largely criticized school officials and parents for enabling a longstanding culture of harassment.