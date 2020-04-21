Darien High student receives recognition for architecture project

Chase's entry was sponsored by Ms. Ard, and built on his foundational work with Mrs. O'Connor in Architecture 1 & 2, courses in the Darien High School technology and engineering department.

Chase Hanson, a junior at Darien High School, placed fifth in the 2020 Student Home Design Competition on Friday, Feb. 28. Competing against 118 students from public, private, and technical schools across Connecticut, he earned honorable mention and a Congressional Recognition for his architectural design and model. The Student Home Design Competition was hosted by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut for the 72nd year in Hartford.

Chase’s entry was sponsored by Ms. Ard, and built on his foundational work with Mrs. O’Connor in Architecture 1 & 2, courses in the Darien High School technology and engineering department. He used Autodesk REVIT, an architectural drafting program, to design a 2,000 square foot floor plan and exterior elevations and then constructed a detailed 1/4”-1' scale landscaped model of his house. This was his second year participating in the competition.