Darien High sign vandalized after hockey championship

A sign outside Darien High School was vandalized over the weekend. Darien Police are investigating. A sign outside Darien High School was vandalized over the weekend. Darien Police are investigating. Photo: Courtesy CT HS Hockey Twitter Account / Photo: Courtesy CT HS Hockey Twitter Account / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien High sign vandalized after hockey championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A sign at the entrance to Darien High School was defaced sometime after New Canaan High edged the Blue Wave in Saturday evening’s FCIAC boys ice hockey championship.

Darien Police who responded to a report of vandalism near the DHS entrance and exit on Noroton Avenue on Sunday found “4-3” spraypainted on the sign.

On Saturday, Darien was defeated by its notorious sports rival New Canaan in 4-3 at Dorothy Hamill Rink in Greenwich. It was New Canaan’s first FCIAC championship since 2014.

A photo of the sign was shared on Twitter by @CTHSHockey, tweeting “A couple dingbats decided property damage was a good way to celebrate a conference championship. Dumb.”

The incident remains under investigation, according to Darien Police.