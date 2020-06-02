Darien High seniors get surprised with class shirts Monday

On Monday, June 1, Darien High School teachers and administrators surprised the Class of 2020 with hand-delivered, custom t-shirts that read: “MMXX A Year to Remember...A Class We Will Never Forget.” #BlueWavePride

The effort is part of the varying ways the school community is making the end of the year special during this month.

June 1-5

Adopt a DHS Senior

The DHSPA is sponsoring the Adopt-a-Senior event with our elementary and middle school students! Some sweet surprise will be coming your way! Thank you, DHSPA!

June 9

Senior Blue Wave Day

All seniors come to DHS to make a trade. This is the seniors’ opportunity to return items to DHS, and Darien High will give them some special items from us. Your cap and gown, awards certificates, honorary cords, etc will be ready in preparation for Diploma Day on June 11.

June 11

Class of 2020 diploma day

8 to 9 a.m. “Wave Through” Seniors should decorate their cars. (Be careful to protect visibility for the driver). Wear your Blue Wave gear and get ready to “Wave Through” DHS on your last day of high school together! First, seniors will gather at Middlesex at 7:45 am to form a procession which will take them down Middlesex on to Noroton Avenue to enter the DHS oval. There you will be greeted by some of your biggest fans, your teachers! The procession will move slowly through the oval and around the athletic loop and you will be celebrated along the way! Seniors should have a parent drive so you can take in all of the good wishes coming your way!

9:15 to 5 p.m. Conferral of Diplomas

Following the schedule in the attached flyer, diplomas will be conferred throughout the day on June 11. Each student will arrive during their assigned time slot, in cap and gown, with their family in the car. Four settings will be created on campus, and seniors will be directed to their station, where you will step out of your vehicle with your family.

“In keeping with a unique and special celebration of the Class of 2020, you will be the only class to receive your diploma from your family, who has loved and supported you on this wonderful journey. As your family presents your diploma, a professional photographer will capture the moment,” Dunn said.

8 p.m. Senior send-off slideshow

The DHSPA is hard at work to produce a special slideshow for seniors and their families to enjoy at home after the festivities. (link to viewing site will be provided). Seniors will all be included in “door prizes” for the event and winners will be announced during the video.

July 25 or August 1 - Graduation

“It is our sincere hope that we will be able to have a graduation ceremony on the DHS field this summer as the culminating event for all of you. As circumstances unfold, we will continue to communicate the details with you and the DHSPA will join us in making this another extraordinary event. If we are unable to hold a ceremony, we will create a virtual ceremony to mark the moment for all of you,” Dunn said.

More info: Darienps.org